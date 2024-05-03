AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

Sehat Kahani, Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages sign MoU

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages have formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on a momentous occasion marked by collaboration and commitment.

The MoU signing took place during the Rotary International District HOPECON conference 2024 at Movenpick Hotel Karachi on April 27. Through this partnership, Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages aim to establish five clinics in Interior Sindh, catering mostly to individuals from very low-income Hindu communities, thereby addressing healthcare disparities and realizing the vision of creating smart villages in the region.

Commenting on the development, CEO and Co-founder of Sehat Kahani, Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to democratizing healthcare access for all, regardless of their geographic location. By leveraging innovative clinical solutions, we aspire to revolutionize primary healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

Rotary International Director Faiz Kidwai expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, By focusing on sustainable loving which besides shelter also includes agriculture, cattle farming, articrafts, renewable energy, waste management, water conservation, E-learning, and increased healthcare access, Rotary is empowering rural communities with a focus on girls to mitigate their issues.

District Governor Hanif Khan assured his district total support and engagement of various Rotary clubs in the region.

With a shared commitment to service, inclusivity, and sustainable development, Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages are set to embark on a transformative journey towards creating smart villages and empowering communities through enhanced healthcare access. This collaboration represents a testament to the power of partnerships in driving meaningful change and building a brighter, more equitable future for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sehat Kahani Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages project

Comments

200 characters

Sehat Kahani, Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages sign MoU

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories