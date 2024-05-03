Sehat Kahani, Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages sign MoU

KARACHI: Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages have formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on a momentous occasion marked by collaboration and commitment.

The MoU signing took place during the Rotary International District HOPECON conference 2024 at Movenpick Hotel Karachi on April 27. Through this partnership, Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages aim to establish five clinics in Interior Sindh, catering mostly to individuals from very low-income Hindu communities, thereby addressing healthcare disparities and realizing the vision of creating smart villages in the region.

Commenting on the development, CEO and Co-founder of Sehat Kahani, Dr Sara Saeed Khurram, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to democratizing healthcare access for all, regardless of their geographic location. By leveraging innovative clinical solutions, we aspire to revolutionize primary healthcare delivery in Pakistan.

Rotary International Director Faiz Kidwai expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, By focusing on sustainable loving which besides shelter also includes agriculture, cattle farming, articrafts, renewable energy, waste management, water conservation, E-learning, and increased healthcare access, Rotary is empowering rural communities with a focus on girls to mitigate their issues.

District Governor Hanif Khan assured his district total support and engagement of various Rotary clubs in the region.

With a shared commitment to service, inclusivity, and sustainable development, Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages are set to embark on a transformative journey towards creating smart villages and empowering communities through enhanced healthcare access. This collaboration represents a testament to the power of partnerships in driving meaningful change and building a brighter, more equitable future for all.

