PKRC concerned over outcomes of meeting in Dubai

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) has expressed its deep concern over the outcomes of the first Loss and Damage Fund meeting happening in Dubai. PKRC urged the UNFCCC to prioritize civil society participation in the decision-making process.

As the worst affected country due to the severe monsoon and droughts, Pakistan has disproportionately borne the burden of the Global North’s actions. The 2022 floods in Pakistan had a catastrophic impact, resulting in 1,739 reported deaths, 2.5 million people displaced, 4.4 million acres of crops destroyed, and 2.2 million homes damaged or destroyed (NDMA, 2022).

The economic losses are estimated to be around $40 billion (World Bank, 2023). Additionally, 4.5 million people are still in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, 2023), and the country’s GDP has suffered a 20% loss due to the floods (World Bank, 2023). Furthermore, the inflation rate soared to 35% in 2023, exacerbating economic hardship (PBS, 2023).

“The PKRC demands justice for the flood-affected communities in Pakistan, who have been devastated by the climate crisis. We urge the international community to take immediate action to address loss and damage, and provide adequate climate finance to support our farmers and agricultural workers,” said Farooq Tariq, General Secretary of PKRC.

Farooq Tariq further emphasized, “IMF conditionalities imposed on Pakistan have been strictly enforced without considering the massive loss of life, livelihoods, and public funds from the devastating floods of 2022. Over 4 million people still reside in roadside camps, and millions of children are still without access to safe drinking water. It is imperative that the Loss and Damage Fund prioritizes the needs of vulnerable communities like ours, and provides climate finance that is accessible, equitable, and just.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024