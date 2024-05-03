AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-03

PKRC concerned over outcomes of meeting in Dubai

Recorder Report Published May 3, 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee (PKRC) has expressed its deep concern over the outcomes of the first Loss and Damage Fund meeting happening in Dubai. PKRC urged the UNFCCC to prioritize civil society participation in the decision-making process.

As the worst affected country due to the severe monsoon and droughts, Pakistan has disproportionately borne the burden of the Global North’s actions. The 2022 floods in Pakistan had a catastrophic impact, resulting in 1,739 reported deaths, 2.5 million people displaced, 4.4 million acres of crops destroyed, and 2.2 million homes damaged or destroyed (NDMA, 2022).

The economic losses are estimated to be around $40 billion (World Bank, 2023). Additionally, 4.5 million people are still in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, 2023), and the country’s GDP has suffered a 20% loss due to the floods (World Bank, 2023). Furthermore, the inflation rate soared to 35% in 2023, exacerbating economic hardship (PBS, 2023).

“The PKRC demands justice for the flood-affected communities in Pakistan, who have been devastated by the climate crisis. We urge the international community to take immediate action to address loss and damage, and provide adequate climate finance to support our farmers and agricultural workers,” said Farooq Tariq, General Secretary of PKRC.

Farooq Tariq further emphasized, “IMF conditionalities imposed on Pakistan have been strictly enforced without considering the massive loss of life, livelihoods, and public funds from the devastating floods of 2022. Over 4 million people still reside in roadside camps, and millions of children are still without access to safe drinking water. It is imperative that the Loss and Damage Fund prioritizes the needs of vulnerable communities like ours, and provides climate finance that is accessible, equitable, and just.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank NDMA uae Dubai civil society UNFCCC PKRC Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee

Comments

200 characters

PKRC concerned over outcomes of meeting in Dubai

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories