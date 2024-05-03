AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
Gold jewellery, foreign currency worth Rs190m seized JIAP

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs officials claimed to have seized gold jewellery and foreign currency worth Rs 190 million at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) in Karachi.

Acting on credible information about an attempt to smuggle gold, the Collector of Customs at JIAP ordered heightened vigilance at all international departure shifts.

On the evening of May 1, 2024, at around 5:45 pm, a family of five members was intercepted by Customs staff based on suspicion. During a thorough physical search and examination of their baggage, authorities recovered approximately 9.5 kg (800 tolas) of gold jewellery, including bangles, chains, coins, and watches. Additionally, assorted foreign currencies amounting to 1,600 Dirhams, Saudi Riyal 1,610, and South African Rand 5,760 were also seized. The total value of the goods recovered is tentatively estimated at a staggering Rs 190 million.

Consequent to the recovery, an FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are under way.

customs foreign currency JIAP gold jewellery Pakistan Customs officials

