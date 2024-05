NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was steady on Thursday and traders said the east African nation’s currency was expected to weaken in coming days due to increased demand for dollars from the manufacturing sector.

At 0717 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 134.50/135.50, the same as Tuesday’s closing rate.

Markets were closed on Wednesday for Labour Day celebrations.