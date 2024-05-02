Maryam meets Governor KP

LAHORE: “God willing, Punjab will continue to play the role of a big brother for other provinces,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said.

During a meeting with the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, she said, “Joint efforts with the other federating units will take Pakistan out of the current vortex of difficulties.”

Both leaders discussed issues related to the promotion of inter-provincial coordination, and cooperation in different fields.

