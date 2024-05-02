CM inaugurates field hospitals

LAHORE: Inaugurating the newly established field hospitals, here Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said these hospitals are equipped with all necessary facilities and will move to remote areas to provide services where no health facilities are available.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Maryam Nawaz announced that the Punjab government is planning to establish 200 clinics-on-wheels for major cities. The Punjab government is going to start the province’s first air ambulance service within two weeks, she disclosed.

The CM said they are providing medical facilities at people’s doorsteps in just six weeks. She said that Khwaja Imran Nazir, Khwaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Ali Jan worked day and night for the completion of this project.

Commending his services, Maryam Nawaz asked Secretary Health Ali Jan to sit on her seat. She said that Minister Sohaib Bharat and Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf also did excellent work. “It was a dream that was about to come true, she said, adding: “Doctor Consultation, maternal and child examination, ultrasound, X-ray, ECG, medication supply and first aid facility will be available in these hospitals.”

She disclosed that field hospitals are built in a large container equipped with adequate medical facilities, while a mini laboratory has also been set up for medical tests and reports. Through the field hospitals, free medicines as well as first aid can be provided.

The CM highlighted various other initiatives taken for provision of medical facilities including heart and cancer patients besides free medicines and a cancer hospital in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024