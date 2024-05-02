AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-02

CM inaugurates field hospitals

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the newly established field hospitals, here Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said these hospitals are equipped with all necessary facilities and will move to remote areas to provide services where no health facilities are available.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM Maryam Nawaz announced that the Punjab government is planning to establish 200 clinics-on-wheels for major cities. The Punjab government is going to start the province’s first air ambulance service within two weeks, she disclosed.

The CM said they are providing medical facilities at people’s doorsteps in just six weeks. She said that Khwaja Imran Nazir, Khwaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Health Ali Jan worked day and night for the completion of this project.

Commending his services, Maryam Nawaz asked Secretary Health Ali Jan to sit on her seat. She said that Minister Sohaib Bharat and Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf also did excellent work. “It was a dream that was about to come true, she said, adding: “Doctor Consultation, maternal and child examination, ultrasound, X-ray, ECG, medication supply and first aid facility will be available in these hospitals.”

She disclosed that field hospitals are built in a large container equipped with adequate medical facilities, while a mini laboratory has also been set up for medical tests and reports. Through the field hospitals, free medicines as well as first aid can be provided.

The CM highlighted various other initiatives taken for provision of medical facilities including heart and cancer patients besides free medicines and a cancer hospital in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz hospitals

Comments

Comments are closed.

CM inaugurates field hospitals

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories