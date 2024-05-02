AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-02

Indian sugar mills end season with higher than expected output

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India’s sugar production has been higher than expected this year after the completion of cane crushing at most of its mills, industry officials said on Wednesday, with a late pick-up in rains raising output.

With the majority of India’s sugar mills having now completed crushing for the 2023/24 season, output so far stands at 31.59 million metric tons, according to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF).

That is down 1.8% from the previous full year, but already above the around 29 million metric tons expected at the start of the current season due to drought in Karnataka and Maharashtra states. A handful of mills are still left to report, with only around two dozen of the 532 mills operational this season still in action, the officials said, including two in top sugar-producing state Maharashtra and 13 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mills in the southern state of Karnataka and the western state of Gujarat have altogether completed cane crushing. November rains helped the sugarcane crop, and yields improved, Ravi Gupta, executive director at Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, a leading producer, told Reuters. Output in Maharashtra has jumped to 11 million tonnes, up from 10.53 million tonnes produced a year ago, NFCSF said.

Production in Karnataka is estimated at 5.26 million tons, lower than last year’s 5.8 million tons but above initial estimates. However Uttar Pradesh was expected to be a laggard, with production so far around 10.4 million metric tons, according to a senior industry official who did not wish to be named, and output still to be reported likely to be marginal.

It had been forecast to churn out more than 11.5 million tons of sugar this year. Red rot disease hit the cane crop in Uttar Pradesh, while cane was diverted for the production of alternative sweeteners such as jaggery, said Avantika Saraogi, executive director at Balrampur Chini Mills, a leading producer.

Sugar Indian sugar mills NFCSF

Comments

200 characters

Indian sugar mills end season with higher than expected output

Govt urges World Bank to restructure $230m CLICK project

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Move to settle arbitration award: PD, NTDC advised to talk to Star Hydro

Both nations: US official says committed to prosperous future

Disclosure of manufacturing/expiry dates on cement bags: MoST endorses CCP’s proposal of revision of cement standards

SOEs privatisation: PPP for exploring public-private partnerships

FBR attaches benami property allocated for construction of mall

PCAA renews charter licence of K2 Airways

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

TPL REIT Fund-I public subscription opens today

Read more stories