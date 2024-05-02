WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 1, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Apr-24 29-Apr-24 26-Apr-24 25-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104773 0.104701 0.104747 0.104695 Euro 0.813245 0.813356 0.813186 0.813379 Japanese yen 0.0048385 0.0048769 0.0048822 U.K. pound 0.951531 0.950724 0.949767 0.948967 U.S. dollar 0.758766 0.758728 0.758994 0.758749 Algerian dinar 0.0056439 0.0056475 0.0056512 0.0056484 Australian dollar 0.495095 0.498408 0.496306 Botswana pula 0.0553899 0.0553113 0.0550271 0.0547817 Brazilian real 0.146729 0.148337 0.148305 0.146837 Brunei dollar 0.557424 0.556742 0.557879 0.557535 Canadian dollar 0.55199 0.555519 0.555307 0.554276 Chilean peso 0.0008041 0.0008006 0.0008001 0.0007949 Czech koruna 0.0323526 0.032311 0.0323238 0.0323285 Danish krone 0.109038 0.109057 0.109046 0.109052 Indian rupee 0.009085 0.0090932 0.0091073 0.0091004 Israeli New Shekel 0.202824 0.198794 0.199987 Korean won 0.0005503 0.0005514 0.0005514 0.0005538 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46593 2.4658 2.46547 Malaysian ringgit 0.159154 0.158946 0.158868 0.158618 Mauritian rupee 0.0162423 0.0163155 0.0162647 0.0162744 Mexican peso 0.0443832 0.0445674 0.0442428 0.0441433 New Zealand dollar 0.452338 0.45224 0.452854 Norwegian krone 0.0688317 0.0689168 0.0694367 Omani rial 1.97338 1.97328 1.97334 Peruvian sol 0.202716 0.203631 Philippine peso 0.0131509 0.0131268 0.0131157 0.0132166 Polish zloty 0.188088 0.188055 0.188593 0.188387 Qatari riyal 0.208452 0.208442 0.208448 Russian ruble 0.0082673 0.0082487 0.0082355 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202338 0.202327 0.202333 Singapore dollar 0.557424 0.556742 0.557879 0.557535 South African rand 0.0405625 0.0403643 0.0399691 0.0397605 Swedish krona 0.0691947 0.0696069 0.0694722 0.0698839 Swiss franc 0.832619 0.832395 0.831957 0.830823 Thai baht 0.0204723 0.0204851 0.0205139 0.0204415 Trinidadian dollar 0.11266 0.11223 0.112004 0.111954 U.A.E. dirham 0.206607 0.206597 0.206603 Uruguayan peso 0.0198018 0.0198112 0.0198887 0.0196435 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024