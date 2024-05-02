AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Markets Print 2024-05-02

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 1, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Apr-24      29-Apr-24      26-Apr-24      25-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104773       0.104701       0.104747       0.104695
Euro                             0.813245       0.813356       0.813186       0.813379
Japanese yen                    0.0048385                     0.0048769      0.0048822
U.K. pound                       0.951531       0.950724       0.949767       0.948967
U.S. dollar                      0.758766       0.758728       0.758994       0.758749
Algerian dinar                  0.0056439      0.0056475      0.0056512      0.0056484
Australian dollar                0.495095       0.498408       0.496306
Botswana pula                   0.0553899      0.0553113      0.0550271      0.0547817
Brazilian real                   0.146729       0.148337       0.148305       0.146837
Brunei dollar                    0.557424       0.556742       0.557879       0.557535
Canadian dollar                   0.55199       0.555519       0.555307       0.554276
Chilean peso                    0.0008041      0.0008006      0.0008001      0.0007949
Czech koruna                    0.0323526       0.032311      0.0323238      0.0323285
Danish krone                     0.109038       0.109057       0.109046       0.109052
Indian rupee                     0.009085      0.0090932      0.0091073      0.0091004
Israeli New Shekel               0.202824                      0.198794       0.199987
Korean won                      0.0005503      0.0005514      0.0005514      0.0005538
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46593         2.4658                       2.46547
Malaysian ringgit                0.159154       0.158946       0.158868       0.158618
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162423      0.0163155      0.0162647      0.0162744
Mexican peso                    0.0443832      0.0445674      0.0442428      0.0441433
New Zealand dollar               0.452338        0.45224       0.452854
Norwegian krone                 0.0688317                     0.0689168      0.0694367
Omani rial                        1.97338        1.97328                       1.97334
Peruvian sol                     0.202716       0.203631
Philippine peso                 0.0131509      0.0131268      0.0131157      0.0132166
Polish zloty                     0.188088       0.188055       0.188593       0.188387
Qatari riyal                     0.208452       0.208442                      0.208448
Russian ruble                   0.0082673                     0.0082487      0.0082355
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202338       0.202327                      0.202333
Singapore dollar                 0.557424       0.556742       0.557879       0.557535
South African rand              0.0405625      0.0403643      0.0399691      0.0397605
Swedish krona                   0.0691947      0.0696069      0.0694722      0.0698839
Swiss franc                      0.832619       0.832395       0.831957       0.830823
Thai baht                       0.0204723      0.0204851      0.0205139      0.0204415
Trinidadian dollar                0.11266        0.11223       0.112004       0.111954
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206607       0.206597                      0.206603
Uruguayan peso                  0.0198018      0.0198112      0.0198887      0.0196435
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

