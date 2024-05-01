Punjab Assembly Speaker limits discussion to govt's wheat policy

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session, presided over by Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, began after a delay of three hours and 26 minutes. At the start of the session, the Speaker limited the discussion to the government's wheat policy, suspending the rules. The resolution to suspend the rules was presented by Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin.

In response to Mian Ejaz Shafi's point of order, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said that Mian Aslam Iqbal had not yet taken the oath, and that he would use his powers to issue a production order for him only after he had taken the oath.

Earlier, Mian Ejaz Shafi had stated that Mian Aslam Iqbal was their parliamentary leader, and that the Speaker had promised several times to bring him to the assembly, but it was unclear what was preventing the Speaker from fulfilling his commitment.

Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bacha said that Mian Aslam Iqbal was the only member left who doesn take the oath in the assembly. If the Speaker takes interest in this matter, Mian Aslam Iqbal's oath can be taken via video link.

Assembly member Zulfiqar Bhatti said that the Speaker had assured yesterday that no cases would be registered against opposition members, but the government was violating its promise by registering cases against them.

Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin said that the federal secretary for food and the four provincial secretaries for food were holding an important meeting to discuss the wheat import issue. He added that a fact-finding committee had been formed to investigate the matter, and that the report would be made public soon. He met with the opposition leader to discuss the issue and said that the government was committed to supporting small farmers. He stated that the government was working on a new policy for wheat procurement, which would benefit small farmers. He said that Punjab produces 2.3 million tons of wheat, and the Food Department buys 2 million metric tons, spending Rs100 billion on it. If wheat is stored for two seasons, it costs Rs80 billion. Therefore, it is necessary to work on the wheat procurement policy, but the situation is such that the government is being criticized by farmers and citizens alike.

Bilal Yasin said: We condemn the import of wheat, which should not have happened. He informed the assembly that 4 million tons of wheat was purchased last time, and half of the stock had been consumed. The government is committed to not leaving small farmers alone. He said that the federal government had decided to increase wheat procurement and that only bardana distribution had started in Punjab. The provincial government is introducing a farmer card, and even if small farmers' wheat is not of good quality, it will be purchased.

After completing the agenda, the Speaker adjourned the session indefinitely, and the opposition started protesting in the assembly hall, chanting slogans.