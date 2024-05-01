Ogra notifies 4.74pc cut in LPG consumer price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) notified a 4.74 percent decrease in the LPG consumer price effective May 1, 2024, following a decline in the Saudi Aramco-CP price and a marginal strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

According to Ogra’s statement, the LPG producer price is linked with the Saudi Aramco-CP and the US dollar exchange rate. Compared to the previous month, the Saudi Aramco-CP has decreased by 5.6 per cent.

The average dollar exchange rate has also decreased by 0.18 per cent, resulting in a decrease in the LPG consumer price by Rs140.18 for an 11.8 kg cylinder (4.74 per cent). The per kg decrease in LPG consumer price is Rs11.88.

