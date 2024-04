HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the open Tuesday, extending gains into a seventh straight trading day, following a healthy lead from Wall Street as investors gear up for the latest Federal Reserve policy decision.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.54 percent, or 96.53 points, to 17,843.44.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 2.88 points, to 3,110.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also lost 0.09 percent, or 1.59 points, to 1,766.85.