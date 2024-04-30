AIRLINK 76.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-4.99%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 35.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.68%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
FFBL 36.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.91%)
FFL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
HBL 117.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.2%)
HUBC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 36.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.65%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
PTC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SEARL 55.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.96%)
SNGP 67.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TELE 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.75%)
UNITY 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 7,523 Increased By 1.4 (0.02%)
BR30 24,345 Decreased By -57.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 71,647 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 23,532 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen clings to sharp gains after suspected intervention, Fed in focus

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 10:09am

TOKYO: The yen held its line against the dollar on Tuesday after making sharp gains the previous day in moves that traders said were sparked by suspected intervention by Japanese authorities.

The Japanese currency was trading a touch lower 0.16% at 156.56 per dollar, but was well off its 34-year low of 160.245 hit on Monday when traders say yen-buying intervention by Tokyo drove a sizeable rebound of nearly six yen.

Japanese authorities haven’t confirmed that they had stepped into the currency market in support of the yen, but markets remain on heightened intervention alert ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy review this week.

Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday that authorities were ready to deal with foreign exchange matters “24 hours”, but declined again to comment on whether the finance ministry had intervened.

“There is clearly a possibility that the sharp and sudden lifts in the JPY were sparked by intervention.

But the reality is no one knows for sure if the MOF did step into the FX markets yesterday,“ said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Trading in Asia was thinner than normal on Monday due to Japan’s Golden Week holiday as the yen saw its biggest one-day gain this year on the dollar.

Official figures that would reveal whether intervention did in fact occur won’t be available until late May.

Japanese yen surges against dollar

Markets in Japan will be closed again on Friday for the holiday.

The Japanese currency still sits lower than it was before the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement last week.

That could bode ill for the yen as the Fed begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, where it’s expected to holds rates at 5.25%-5.5%, with US inflation proving to be sticky.

The Fed is expected to strike a hawkish message, meaning more yen selling is likely, CBA’s Kong said.

“The implication is the MOF will likely be forced to step in more than once to slow the rise in USD/JPY.”

The BOJ’s go-slow approach on interest rate increases, following its landmark decision to ditch negative rates in March, has traders betting that Japanese bond yields will remain low for an extended period.

In contrast, US rates are still relatively high and provide enough latitude for yen bears.

A fragile economic recovery is also likely to constrain BOJ’s options as any over-tightening in policy could tip Japan into recession.

Data showed Japan’s factory output rose at a better than expected 3.8% pace in March from the previous month, though retail sales for the same month undershot market forecasts.

The dollar consolidated around 105.73 against a basket of currencies ahead of the Fed’s meeting, after slipping 0.25% in the previous session.

Traders have continued to pare back bets of Fed rate cuts this year amid the hotter-than-expected US economic data and stubborn inflation numbers.

A rate cut in September was looking like a close call at just 44%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

However, other major central banks such as the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England may begin to cut rates in the near future.

Markets could glean more clues on the timing of ECB’s rate-easing cycle from European inflation data this week due later on Tuesday.

The euro was down 0.05% at $1.0714.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2558, little changed on the day.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin last rose 1.74% to $64,039.00.

Bank of England Yen European Central Bank US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Yen clings to sharp gains after suspected intervention, Fed in focus

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

Read more stories