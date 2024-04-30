AIRLINK 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-4.88%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
DFML 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
DGKC 77.49 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
FFBL 36.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.77%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HBL 117.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUBC 132.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.33%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.45%)
PRL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.88%)
PTC 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SEARL 55.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.99%)
SNGP 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TRG 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.75%)
UNITY 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,521 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.01%)
BR30 24,336 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.27%)
KSE100 71,664 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 23,546 Increased By 4.2 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Reported Indian role in assassination plots a ‘serious matter’: White House

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 09:54am

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Monday it viewed the reported role of the Indian intelligence service in two assassination plots in Canada and the United States as a serious matter.

The Washington Post reported that an officer in India’s intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a US citizen who is one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most vocal critics in the United States.

Shared intelligence from Five Eyes informed Trudeau’s India allegation

It said the officer was also involved in the separate shooting death of a Sikh activist last June in Canada. India’s foreign ministry said the Washington Post report made “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter” while New Delhi is investigating the issue.

“Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. “This is a serious matter, and we’re taking that very, very seriously,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. “We’re going to continue to raise our concerns.”

‘Country of Particular Concern’: US urged to designate India

In November, US authorities said an Indian government official had directed the plot in the attempted murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

India has expressed concern about the linkage and dissociated itself from the plot, saying it would formally investigate the concerns of the United States, and take ‘necessary follow-up action’ on the findings of a panel set up on Nov. 18.

Indian man charged in plot to kill Sikh separatist on US soil

Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, a group that India labeled an “unlawful association” in 2019, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Subsequently, in 2020, India listed Pannun as an “individual terrorist”.

The issue is a delicate one for both India and the Biden administration in the United States as they try to build closer ties in the face of shared concerns about China’s growing power.

Canada, US worked closely on possible India link to Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing

News of the US plot came two months after Canada said it was looking at credible allegations potentially linking Indian agents to the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Sikh separatist, in a Vancouver suburb.

India strongly rejected Ottawa’s accusations.

United States Canada White House India’s foreign ministry Karine Jean Pierre Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar Canada India Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Randhir Jaiswal Indian role in assassination

Comments

200 characters

Reported Indian role in assassination plots a ‘serious matter’: White House

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

Read more stories