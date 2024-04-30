Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-30

Wheat tumbles as Russian rain forecast spurs profit taking

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024 03:43am

CHICAGO: Chicago benchmark wheat futures fell nearly 3% on Monday, snapping a seven-session rally as the crop outlook in Russia improved on forecasts for rain, analysts said.

The Chicago Board of Trade’s most active wheat contract was down 18-1/4 cents at $5.85 a bushel by 1600 GMT. On Friday, it hit its highest since Dec. 29, supported by concern that adverse weather in exporters Russia, Europe and the US could stress crops.

“That little indication of possible rain in Russia after a rally was enough to spook people,” Brian Basting, an analyst at Advance Trading, said.

Despite the tumble, Chicago wheat futures remain above the 100-day moving average, while Kansas City wheat futures were little changed as a weekly report showed more of top wheat growing state Kansas in drought, supporting hard red winter wheat prices.

Soybean futures gained support from a strike by oilseed workers in Argentina, while corn futures ticked down on spillover weakness from wheat.

Soybeans rose 3-1/2 cents to 11.63 a bushel and corn fell 2-1/2 cents to $4.37-1/2.

Traders liquidating positions ahead of the notice day for the May contract also adds downward pressure to the market, analysts said.

Wheat Russia

Comments

200 characters

Wheat tumbles as Russian rain forecast spurs profit taking

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

WB’s SARVP will visit Pakistan from May 6-8

Read more stories