Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-30

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2024 03:43am

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.992 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,890.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.568 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 8.038 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.171 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.096 billion), Platinum (PKR 875.788 million), Silver (PKR 821.034 million), Japan Equity (PKR 572.773 million), Copper (PKR 225.524 million), DJ (PKR 171.092 million), Brent (PKR 145.449 millin), Palladium (PKR 136.037 millin), SP 500 (PKR 95.712 vmillion) and Natural Gas (PKR 74.016 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.880 million were traded.

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

WB’s SARVP will visit Pakistan from May 6-8

Read more stories