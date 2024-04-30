KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.992 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,890.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.568 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 8.038 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.171 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.096 billion), Platinum (PKR 875.788 million), Silver (PKR 821.034 million), Japan Equity (PKR 572.773 million), Copper (PKR 225.524 million), DJ (PKR 171.092 million), Brent (PKR 145.449 millin), Palladium (PKR 136.037 millin), SP 500 (PKR 95.712 vmillion) and Natural Gas (PKR 74.016 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.880 million were traded.