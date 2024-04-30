CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Kids’ Day Care Centre’

LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘Kids’ Day Care Center’, here at Children’s Hospital, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed resolve to build the best hospital for people in every district of the province.

“The Punjab government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to the people,” Maryam said, adding: “Every penny is a trust of the nation, it will be spent transparently on the improvement of healthcare facilities.”

The CM directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit in Children’s Hospital and asked the quarters concerned to ensure timely release of funds for its early completion. She expressed resolve to overcome the shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals. She also reviewed a proposal to build Children’s Hospital at the Divisional Headquarters and link them with the Children’s Hospital Lahore. She directed the provincial ministers to visit the hospital on daily basis.

The CM also witnessed signing of MoU between Islamic Aid UK and University of Child Health Sciences for the establishment of a college block.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC Dr Masood Sadiq and Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan signed the MoU. The CM thanked Islamic Aid for their cooperation and support.

