Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-30

CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Kids’ Day Care Centre’

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2024 03:43am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the ‘Kids’ Day Care Center’, here at Children’s Hospital, the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed resolve to build the best hospital for people in every district of the province.

“The Punjab government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to the people,” Maryam said, adding: “Every penny is a trust of the nation, it will be spent transparently on the improvement of healthcare facilities.”

The CM directed the relevant authorities to build a new ICU unit in Children’s Hospital and asked the quarters concerned to ensure timely release of funds for its early completion. She expressed resolve to overcome the shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals. She also reviewed a proposal to build Children’s Hospital at the Divisional Headquarters and link them with the Children’s Hospital Lahore. She directed the provincial ministers to visit the hospital on daily basis.

The CM also witnessed signing of MoU between Islamic Aid UK and University of Child Health Sciences for the establishment of a college block.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, VC Dr Masood Sadiq and Chairman Islamic Aid Mahmoodul Hasan signed the MoU. The CM thanked Islamic Aid for their cooperation and support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Kids’ Day Care Centre

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam inaugurates ‘Kids’ Day Care Centre’

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Budget preparation exercise to begin in first week of May

MIGA-covered GoP guarantee for Star project: Islamabad apprised about arbitration award

NTDC awarding contracts to ineligible bidders?

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Export permission: MoC casts doubt on PSMA’s surplus sugar figures

Govt loses Rs800bn due to IPR violations last year: OICCI

Sugar exports: PSMA (Punjab Zone) denies reports

WB’s SARVP will visit Pakistan from May 6-8

Read more stories