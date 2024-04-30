Trade potential: Pakistan, Kazakhstan for further steps

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan underscored the need for further measures to fully tap into the existing trade potential between the two nations.

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan called on Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, which focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Cheema emphasised the longstanding bonds of brotherhood, cultural affinity, and mutual respect shared between Pakistan and Kazakhstan since the establishment of bilateral relations in February 1992.

He highlighted the steady increase in bilateral trade volume, underscoring the need for further measures to fully tap into the existing trade potential between the two nations. He further stressed the importance of reciprocal visits by businessmen and investors to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Ambassador Kistafin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with Pakistan in priority areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, and regional connectivity. He further highlighted the successful 12th Session of the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission (JIC) held in December 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The ambassador stressed the importance of further enhancing cooperation to advance regional connectivity which will promote mutual prosperity and development for both countries.

The minister acknowledged the successful hosting of the 12th Session and stated that the JIC forum will further fortify our shared vision of growth and prosperity. While appreciating the signing of the MoUs on tourism and culture during the 12th Session of the JIC, the minister stated that the people of Pakistan have a deep-rooted appreciation for the rich and diverse culture of Kazakhstan.

“We have seen a significant increase in the interest from Pakistani tourists to Kazakhstan in recent years. This surge in tourism reflects the genuine interest and fascination that our citizens have for Kazakh culture, heritage, and landscapes,” said the minister.

Minister Cheema assured Ambassador Kistafin of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Government of Kazakhstan for further strengthening the bilateral relations between both nations. Both sides expressed optimism for the future, emphasising the importance of sustained collaboration in achieving mutual prosperity and advancement.

Marilina Armellin, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, also paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema. The ambassador was accompanied by Francesco Zatta, Head of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) and Augusto Palmieri, first secretary of the Embassy of Italy. Senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs were also present at the meeting.

The meeting commenced with a welcome extended by the minister for economic affairs to the ambassador of Italy, recognising and appreciating the longstanding bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Italy ever since both countries signed a joint declaration on 14th July 2005 in order to expand bilateral cooperation in the economic and commercial fields.

Minister Cheema underscored the shared values and perspectives between the two nations on various global matters and emphasised the significance of Italy’s economic assistance to Pakistan.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to the economic assistance extended by the Government of Italy,” said the minister.

In response, Ambassador Armellin reaffirmed Italy’s unwavering commitment to supporting Pakistan in mutually agreed priority sectors such as poverty reduction and rural development, technical and vocational training, cultural heritage and agriculture.

She further apprised the minister of the implementation progress of the ongoing development portfolio funded by the Government of Italy including Italy’s special assistance package provided in the wake of the catastrophic 2022 floods. She assured that the Government of Italy would be continuously supporting Pakistan for economic development activities.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Cheema assured Ambassador Armellin of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the Government of Italy, ensuring the effective implementation and review of ongoing projects while further strengthening bilateral ties.

