Ghazanfar steps down as Mobilink Bank CEO

KARACHI: Ghazanfar Azzam has stepped down as the President and CEO of Mobilink Bank after 12 years of service.

According to an announcement, the Board of Directors (BoD) has appointed Mobilink Bank's current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry as the interim CEO, effective April 29, 2024. This appointment is subject to approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Under the leadership of Ghazanfar Azzam, Mobilink Bank has experienced remarkable growth and solidified its position as a leader in the microfinance sector. He helped the bank undergo rapid digital transformation to strengthen its financial stability, business resilience and future readiness.

Chairman BoD, Mobilink Bank and Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim has thanked Ghazanfar for his valuable service over the years and wish him luck. “We are committed to a seamless transition and to maintaining the high standards of service and integrity that our customers have come to expect from Mobilink Bank,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024