Salaries of Punjab govt employees to be increased: minister

LAHORE: Punjab’s Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has announced that the salaries of government employees will be increased in the upcoming budget.

“Along with this, the government plans to bring big packages for farmers, labourers and students,” he said while addressing the Labour Convention, which was organized by the Municipal Corporation Lahore’s Labour Wing here on Monday. Other participants of the convention included MPA Ghazali Butt, Chaudhry Bilal, Labour Union Chairman Mehboob Bhatti and President Munir Tikka Khan.

The Minister further said that a package of Rs4 billion will be given to the farmers, while the legitimate demands of the labour union will be fulfilled, and jobs will be restored. The government will also ensure control over inflation; additionally, a new municipality system will be introduced to provide services to the lower level, he added.

To reduce electricity bills, he disclosed that they will provide solar systems to the people. He emphasized that the government’s top priority is to ease the burden of inflation on the people, especially government employees, labourers and beneficiaries.

He averred that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, after being elected, launched the Ramadan relief package before the formation of the cabinet. “The package provided ration to 6.5 million households at their doorsteps without any queuing,” he added. He told the participants that the price of flour had also been reduced by Rs40 per kg, and subsequently the prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ were also reduced. “I visited the markets to ensure the sale of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ were available at the announced prices,” he added.

He commended the PML-N leadership for improving the economic indicators of Punjab in the last two and a half months. “The reports of the World Bank and the International Development Bank confirmed that the rate of inflation in the Federation and Punjab decreased by 4 to 5 percent;” he added.

The Minister assured the participants that he would resolve the issues facing the labour union on a priority basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024