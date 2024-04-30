NY Police dept’s team visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE: A delegation from the New York Police Department (NYPD) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Monday. The delegation consisted of 24 members from the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society, who are serving in prominent positions in the NYPD.

The delegation was briefed by Operations Commander Shafiq Ahmed on the working of the Safe City project, including the use of modern Artificial Intelligence technology and coordination with security agencies.

They were also informed about the services of Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station, including the 15 Emergency Call Centers, 15 Panic Buttons, the Women Safety App Live Chat feature, and a video call feature.

