Hashoo Foundation appoints Haris Qayyum Khan as CEO

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Hashoo Group announced the appointment of Haris Qayyum Khan as the new Chief Executive Officer. In his role, Haris will lead the Foundation’s sustainability initiatives and oversee its diverse portfolio of development and humanitarian programs.

As a CFA Certified professional with a Master’s in Management Economics from the UK, Haris brings over 15 years of experience in strategy advisory, specializing in development economics, regional cooperation, and green transition strategies. His professional journey includes contributions to the banking sector in the UK and development projects across Asia.

Haris’s extensive expertise encompasses strategic planning, leadership, project and program management, and program design and development, along with proficiency in emergency response.

In his previous role, Haris spearheaded The Asia Foundation Pakistan Office, leading its economic growth and regional cooperation initiatives.

