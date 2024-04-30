Flash floods, landslide kill at least 45 in central Kenya

MAI MAHIU (Kenya): Flash floods and a landslide in central Kenya killed at least 45 people and injured over 110 others on Monday as floodwaters swept away houses and cars in the town of Mai Mahiu, the government said.

Police initially said the flooding was caused by a dam that burst, although two local residents said the water had broken through a railway embankment after a tunnel that channeled the water under the tracks was blocked by an earlier landslide.

“While 45 bodies have already been retrieved along the path of the flash floods and the landslide, search, rescue and recovery is ongoing,” interior minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement.

Footage showed a large section of rail track, embankment and trees swept downhill. Hours after the rain had let up and floodwaters began to recede, local residents pulled motorcycles and household belongings from the mud.

Joel Kuria, a farmer, was awoken by screams and the trembling of the house he shares with his wife and two children.

“It was very dark, but we managed to leave the house in time before the gushing waters swept away everything including our livestock,” he told Reuters from where he was camped out in the town centre.

“The grumbling sound was scary and was worsened by screams of victims being washed downstream.”

The deaths have brought the overall toll across Kenya from heavy rains and flooding since last month to over 140. More than 185,000 people have been displaced, according to government figures.