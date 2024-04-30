Brecorder Logo
Indian state suspends licences of 14 products of yoga guru’s pharma firms

Reuters Published 30 Apr, 2024

NEW DELHI: An Indian state regulator has suspended manufacturing licences of 14 products made by pharmaceutical companies of the country’s most popular yoga guru for repeatedly publishing misleading advertisements about their efficacy, a government order showed.

The manufacturing permits of yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s companies were suspended by the drug regulator of northern Uttarakhand state in an April 15 order which has not been made public but has been reviewed by Reuters.

A spokesperson for Ramdev said he did not have any immediate comment on the matter.

