IGATEX Pakistan 2024 commences

Press Release Published 30 Apr, 2024 03:43am

LAHORE: IGATEX Pakistan 2024 – Pakistan’s largest international garment, textile, digital printing machinery and accessories exhibition – started on Wednesday at Expo Centre Lahore. The exhibition is being organized by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Limited which will continue till May 4, Sunday. The first day of the event witnessed the participation of a large number of industry professionals, exhibitors, and stakeholders from across the world.

Over 500 companies from 30 countries, including Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Pakistan, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, and the USA are showcasing their latest innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and next-generation solutions aimed at transforming the garment and textile industry.

From state-of-the-art digital printing machinery models to sustainable textile applications, visitors were treated to a wide range of products and services poised to revolutionize the textile sector.

