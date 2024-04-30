Candidate for PAC chairmanship: Consultation over nomination to be completed today: IK

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Monday, said that consultation over the nomination of the candidate for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman was continuing which will be completed by Tuesday (today).

Talking to the media after hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case, he said that we had nominated MNA Sher Afzal Marwat as the candidate for the PAC chairman but now we are further deliberating upon the matter related to the PAC chairman.

When he was asked that a controversy continue in your party over the candidate for the chairman PAC, Khan replied that these people do not allow him to consult with his party leaders regarding the matter.

To a question that you have nominated Sher Afzal Marwat, is that the final name, Khan said that he will answer this question after the completion of the consultation.

After Khan replied that the consultation was still continuing, a reporter asked him if it meant the name of Sher Afzal Marwat had been withdrawn, and which new name had been proposed. PTI’s founding chairman said that so far no name has been finalised and the name for the PAC chairman will be finalised by Tuesday.

Earlier, Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust recorded statements of another four prosecution witnesses.

