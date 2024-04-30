Brecorder Logo
COAS, Turkiye Cmdr for strengthening military-to-military cooperation

Nuzhat Nazar Published 30 Apr, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, on Monday, emphasised the need to further strengthen existing military-to-military cooperation between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Commander Turkish Land Forces called on General Munir, at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural, and religious affinity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region. Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, Commander Turkish Land Forces laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

COAS Pakistan and Turkiye Syed Asim Munir

