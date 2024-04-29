Brecorder Logo
Russian missile hits educational institution, kills two in Ukraine’s Odesa

Reuters Published April 29, 2024

A Russian missile attack on an educational institution in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday killed two people and injured at least 17, officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said 17 people had been injured, at least two of them in serious condition. The injured included a 12-year-old boy.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov put the number of injured at 20.

Ukrainian air defence downs 21 of 34 Russian missiles

Pictures posted online showed an ornate building close to the seafront ablaze and smoke billowing skyward. Video footage, which could not be immediately verified, showed people receiving treatment on the street alongside pools of blood.

Public broadcaster Suspilne said the roof of the building, described as a legal academy, had been nearly destroyed. It said the academy’s president, a prominent former member of parliament, Serhiy Kivalov, was among the injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force had announced a harder-to-intercept ballistic missile threat ahead of the strike.

