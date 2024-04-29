Brecorder Logo
US stocks higher at start of busy week for economic news

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Monday at the start of a news-jammed week that includes a Federal Reserve decision and major earnings and economic data.

The gains at the start of trading extended Friday’s buoyant performance. This week’s earnings calendar includes Apple, Pfizer and Starbucks.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 38,150.61.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent to 5,113.96, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 15,961.16.

On Wednesday, the Fed is scheduled to release its latest monetary policy decision, updating markets after elevated inflation data has pushed back expectations for interest rate cuts.

The calendar also includes the April jobs report and a reading on consumer confidence.

Among individual companies, Tesla shot up 12.2 percent after receiving a key security clearance for driver-assistance technology from the Chinese government during a visit to China by Chief Executive Elon Musk.

