Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bayern ready for ‘extraordinary’ Bellingham, says Tuchel

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2024 05:25pm

MUNICH: Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel said Monday his side were ready for the threat posed by “extraordinary” Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham in their home Champions League semi-final, first leg.

Tuesday’s clash between 14-time winners Real and Bayern, with six Champions League titles, is the most played semi-final in the competition’s history.

England midfielder Bellingham, still just 20, joined Real Madrid before the start of the season from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has since become one of Real’s most important players and is already considered among the world’s best. He is their top goal scorer in the league this season with 17 goals, despite playing mostly as midfielder.

After title win, Mbappe and PSG have sights set on treble

Tuchel said Bellingham was “a key player in a very offensive position” for the Spanish giants.

“Jude is extraordinary. He was fantastic here in the Bundesliga, how he progressed shows the level of personality he has, it’s only possible with a huge personality.

“Everyone who plays for Madrid plays with the pressure of the shirt. He plays with the pressure to play with this club and all the expectations.

“He handles it like he’s never done anything else,” said Tuchel. “But we are well aware of it and will try and find solutions tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Champions League Thomas Tuchel

Comments

200 characters

Bayern ready for ‘extraordinary’ Bellingham, says Tuchel

KSE-100 falls 1.44% in anticipation of monetary policy announcement

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio, PM Shehbaz tells Bill Gates

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

Israel kills at least 20 Palestinians in Rafah, new Gaza ceasefire talks expected in Cairo

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs2.5bn in mineral mining subsidiary via equity injection

Audio leaks’ case: IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar rejects petitions seeking his recusal

Indus Motor Company’s profit jumps 38%, amounts to Rs4.45bn in Jan-Mar

Oil prices steady on Hamas ceasefire talks

PM holds talks with Saudis on investment, business prospects

Read more stories