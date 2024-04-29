Mahira Khan honoured at Dubai’s EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was awarded the ‘Artist in Fashion’ award on Sunday at The EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards 2024 in Dubai, it was announced by the organisers.

The awards celebrate the best in fashion and beauty, and were held at Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall on April 27 and 28.

Mahira accepted the award in a gown by Dubai-based Michael Cinco.

She also participated in a fashion panel on day one.

Designer Stephane Rolland was also in attendance as well as Indian designer Manish Malhotra and Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho.

Malhotra also recently opened a flagship boutique in Dubai Mall and was also awarded for his contribution to design, fashion and cinema.

Coelho received the Global Fashion Brand Ambassador of the Year Award.

Chinese actor Fan Bing Bing received the Global Fashion Icon of the Year Award.