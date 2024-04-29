Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Mahira Khan honoured at Dubai’s EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards

BR Life & Style Published April 29, 2024 Updated April 29, 2024 05:47pm
Photo: Instagram @theemigala
Photo: Instagram @theemigala

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was awarded the ‘Artist in Fashion’ award on Sunday at The EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards 2024 in Dubai, it was announced by the organisers.

The awards celebrate the best in fashion and beauty, and were held at Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall on April 27 and 28.

Mahira accepted the award in a gown by Dubai-based Michael Cinco.

She also participated in a fashion panel on day one.

Mahira Khan stresses on financial stability for women, opens up on ‘exceeding expectations’

Designer Stephane Rolland was also in attendance as well as Indian designer Manish Malhotra and Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho.

Malhotra also recently opened a flagship boutique in Dubai Mall and was also awarded for his contribution to design, fashion and cinema.

‘Deal with sorrows alone’: Mahira Khan reflects on challenges of being a celebrity

Coelho received the Global Fashion Brand Ambassador of the Year Award.

Chinese actor Fan Bing Bing received the Global Fashion Icon of the Year Award.

Dubai Mahira Khan EMIGALA Awards 2024

Comments

200 characters

Mahira Khan honoured at Dubai’s EMIGALA Fashion & Beauty Awards

KSE-100 falls 1.44% in anticipation of monetary policy announcement

Rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio, PM Shehbaz tells Bill Gates

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

Israel kills at least 20 Palestinians in Rafah, new Gaza ceasefire talks expected in Cairo

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs2.5bn in mineral mining subsidiary via equity injection

Audio leaks’ case: IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar rejects petitions seeking his recusal

Indus Motor Company’s profit jumps 38%, amounts to Rs4.45bn in Jan-Mar

Oil prices steady on Hamas ceasefire talks

PM holds talks with Saudis on investment, business prospects

Read more stories