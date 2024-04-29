Brecorder Logo
China’s Xi to visit France, Serbia and Hungary May 5-10, foreign ministry says

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 01:32pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5-10, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.

Bilateral relations with France have maintained sound growth momentum, and both countries have had strategic communications and practical cooperation, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in discussing Xi’s trip to France.

“China looks forward to working with France to further enhance political mutual trust, solidarity and cooperation,” Lin said.

Xi tells Blinken US, China should be ‘partners, not rivals’

He also said Xi will hold talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to exchange views on bilateral relations and discuss upgrading the China-Serbia relationship.

