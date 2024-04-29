Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares touch two-week high; inflation data, Fed policy in focus

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 01:30pm

European shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, extending strong gains from last week, with investors awaiting economic data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, while Deutsche Bank dropped on a provision for Postbank litigation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3%, as of 0718 GMT GMT, after logging its first weekly gain in four on Friday.

Basic resources led sectoral gains, with shares of Anglo American climbing 2.3% after Reuters reported BHP Group is considering making an improved offer for the miner.

Atos jumped 12.6% as the French government made an offer to buy out some of its key units.

Deutsche Bank dropped nearly 4% as the German lender will make a legal provision over a litigation regarding its takeover of Postbank that will hurt its second-quarter and full-year profitability.

Europe’s STOXX 600 logs best day in three months as banks shine

Investors await the euro zone’s inflation data and the Fed’s much-anticipated May interest rate decision over the week’s course for clues on the global policy outlook.

Also on investors’ radar, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will finalise a decision at noon whether he plans to stay on or quit the premiership.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares touch two-week high; inflation data, Fed policy in focus

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio, PM Shehbaz tells Bill Gates

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank: ISPR

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs2.5bn in mineral mining subsidiary via equity injection

Indus Motor Company’s profit jumps 38%, amounts to Rs4.45bn in Jan-Mar

Oil prices fall 1% on Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, US inflation concerns

PM holds talks with Saudis on investment, business prospects

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

Dar designated as deputy PM

Read more stories