AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-29

PU shines in Female Weightlifting Championship

Recorder Report Published April 29, 2024 Updated April 29, 2024 05:06am

HYDERABAD: The University of Punjab Lahore has triumphed in the Female Weightlifting Final, marking a glorious victory in an event filled with fierce competition.

Organized under the patronage of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, the All Pakistan Inter University Male and Female Weightlifting Championship showcased the remarkable strength and skill of the University of Punjab.

Securing an impressive haul of 5 gold medals and 3 silver medals, the University of Punjab claimed the prestigious first position, earning the title of Female Champion and proudly raising the trophy in their honor. Meanwhile, the female athletes of Lahore College for Women University secured the second position, earning one gold medal, 2 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.

Similarly, athletes from the University of Lahore earned one gold medal and 3 silver medals, while Islamia University Bahawalpur secured one silver medal and 3 bronze medals, resulting in both teams being honored with the third position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

hec Punjab University PU Female Weightlifting Championship

Comments

200 characters

PU shines in Female Weightlifting Championship

Dar designated as deputy PM

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

Uplift projects: PM, IDB president for early completion

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Fed to meet amid dwindling hopes of summer rate cuts

Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

KSA tells summit the world has failed Gaza

Appointment of ATIR members: No procedure prescribed as per rules: IHC

Read more stories