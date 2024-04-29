PU shines in Female Weightlifting Championship

HYDERABAD: The University of Punjab Lahore has triumphed in the Female Weightlifting Final, marking a glorious victory in an event filled with fierce competition.

Organized under the patronage of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, the All Pakistan Inter University Male and Female Weightlifting Championship showcased the remarkable strength and skill of the University of Punjab.

Securing an impressive haul of 5 gold medals and 3 silver medals, the University of Punjab claimed the prestigious first position, earning the title of Female Champion and proudly raising the trophy in their honor. Meanwhile, the female athletes of Lahore College for Women University secured the second position, earning one gold medal, 2 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.

Similarly, athletes from the University of Lahore earned one gold medal and 3 silver medals, while Islamia University Bahawalpur secured one silver medal and 3 bronze medals, resulting in both teams being honored with the third position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024