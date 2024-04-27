Lyari and FB area: KE removes 2800kg of wire used in illegal connections

KARACHI: Due to the rising circular debt and line losses, national efforts are underway to curb electricity theft. In that respect, K-Electric is collaborating with law-enforcement agencies and other institutions to crack down on individuals and entities and pursuing relevant legal action against those involved in electricity theft.

This is to ensure safe and reliable electricity supply by removing illegal connections (kundas) from its network. A recent drive to remove kundas was launched in various areas, including FB Area and Lyari. It is pertinent to note that more than 300,000 units of electric power stolen annually in Lyari only. The operation resulted in the removal of 2800kg of illegal connections.

The K-Electric Spokesperson reiterated that the company would continue its efforts to act against electricity theft in coordination with the customers, local representatives, and elected officials. At the same time, the spokesperson appreciated the collaborative efforts of the law-enforcement agencies and various organizations that support the company in curtailing electricity theft.

The power distribution network and its infrastructure are laid down according to strict engineering and safety standards whose installation is overseen by qualified professionals. Accessing the network through unauthorized means is not only damaging and risks disruption to the power supply but also becomes a cause for concern while presenting a higher risk of a safety hazard for both the communities and residents.

The spokesperson continued saying that the power utility is regularly taking action against defaulters and illegal connections, further reiterating to the public to support KE’s efforts in taking action against the “kunda mafia” and curb theft of electricity in order to reduce losses that impact duration of load shed for the region.

