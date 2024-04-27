AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Ambassador of Netherlands visits LCCI

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

LAHORE: Pakistan is a country with all the possibilities, it is a land of opportunities and this country can become much stronger. These views were expressed by the Ambassador of Netherlands Mrs. Henny De Vries while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar also spoke on the occasion while Honorary Consul of Netherlands Asma Hamid, First Secretary Political Affairs Ms. Lotte Hofste, LCCI Executive Committee Members Fareeha Younas, Raja Hassan Akhter, Hakeem Muhammad Usman and Dr. Shahid Raza were also present in the meeting.

The Ambassador said that Netherlands is extremely strong in agriculture and water management as the country is below the sea level and continuously fighting this problem. She said that water is also a friend and enemy.

The Ambassador said that Punjab is also very strong in agriculture sector. This is the reason why a lot of our projects in milk, egg processing and IT sectors are here in Punjab. She said that Punjab is also doing impressive work in poultry and this sector is very huge. She said that exchange of technology is important for the technological reforms.

Talking about GSP plus Status, Ambassador said that after the EU elections, GSP Plus will be re-negotiated. GSP Plus has given 900 million Euros in terms of relaxation through taxation which is a huge amount. She said that Pakistan textile sector is also doing well and most of the textile goes to Netherlands through European Union. She said that LCCI is doing well for female empowerment because females are half of the population with bright minds and bright ideas and can contribute a lot in the development.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan accords great importance to Netherlands as an important economy in European Union. The economic progress of Netherlands is evident by the fact that its global exports are in excess of 936 Billion Dollars while its global imports are in excess of 840 Billion Dollars. He said that we are thankful to Netherlands for its continuous support to Pakistan with respect to the GSP Plus status. Pakistan considers the Netherlands a significant trading partner in Europe. Following the United Kingdom, the Netherlands stands as Pakistan's second-largest export destination in Europe, and it ranks third among the top importing partners in the region.

The LCCI President said that both countries are maintaining sound level of mutual trade. There is tremendous potential to take the trade volume to at least five billion dollars. He said that our exports to Netherlands are heavily concentrated in textile items. Pakistan has also a huge potential to enhance its exports to Netherlands by fulfilling the needs of its market in the potential sectors like rice, pharmaceutical products, surgical equipment and sports good as well.

Kashif Anwar said that 10th Round of Pakistan-Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations was held last year in which the two sides discussed the entire scenario of bilateral relations in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy & livestock, education and culture as well as regional and multilateral issues of common interest.

He added that there is tremendous potential for Pakistan to benefit from the Dutch expertise in important areas like disaster risk reduction, water and flood management, promoting sustainable development and addressing climate change. He said that Pakistan can also benefit from the transfer of technology from Netherlands through Joint Ventures in Agriculture, Processed Food, Dairy, Mechanized Farming and Horticulture that would lead to increase in production and exports. He mentioned that food processing industry is one of the largest segments of Dutch industry where food production has been automated to a large extent.

Kashif Anwar said that education is an important sector where the two countries can collaborate. Netherlands can play an important role in the skill development of industrial workforce in Pakistan. He also shed light on aims and objectives of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

