Protection of databases, businesses: Cos asked to maintain comprehensive cybersecurity solution

ISLAMABAD: A global cyber security company has strongly advised Pakistani companies to maintain a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for effective protection to their databases and businesses.

Talking about the issues being face by Pakistani companies, Kaspersky experts informed on Friday that it has introduced its new flagship product line “Kaspersky Next” combining robust endpoint protection with the transparency and speed of EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) alongside the visibility and powerful tools of XDR (Extended Detection and Response). Customers can now choose one of three product tiers tailored to their business requirements, the complexity of their IT infrastructure, and their available resources.

According to a report from a survey, 52% of companies state security operations are more difficult today than they were several years ago. 41% of respondents believe that the evolving and rapidly changing threat landscape is the key reason behind difficulty in security operation while 20% sighted lack of cybersecurity skills or staff to keep up with security analytics and operations as key issue.

Amid the constantly evolving cyber threat landscape, it is vital for companies to have a comprehensive cybersecurity solution they can trust and rely on for effective protection. As a leading innovative and technological company, Kaspersky is continuously developing its solutions to address all the cybersecurity requirements of businesses, helping them build up reliable cybersecurity frameworks.

Kaspersky Next is a new line of cybersecurity products that includes robust endpoint protection powered by AI capabilities, and goes beyond the classic EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), bringing together EDR and XDR for corporate customers of any size and industry. As the most advanced and effective cybersecurity solutions, EDR and XDR help companies to withstand the more prevalent, evasive, and sophisticated attacks, providing businesses with total visibility, control, rapid response and proactive threat hunting.

Kaspersky Next is deployment-agnostic and allows for both cloud and on-premise installations. Companies can manage it either through a streamlined console to perform core cybersecurity tasks quickly, or via an enterprise-grade console with more granular controls and advanced monitoring.

The new product line helps companies build crucial cybersecurity functions, to provide robust protection against ransomware, malware and data breaches, and avoid infrastructure penetration through Business Email Compromise, supply chain attacks, exploits and other vulnerabilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024