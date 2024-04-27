Maryam explains how ‘air ambulance service’ to be used

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that nothing is more important than human life; hence, all resources will be spent on people of the province.

While chairing a review meeting on the launch of Air Ambulance Service in Punjab, Maryam said, “Air ambulance service will be used in case of accidents in remote areas and the scope of this service in Punjab will be gradually expanded. The service will also be provided to assist other provinces when an emergency arises.”

Earlier, the CM was briefed that the first training session for the first-ever Air Ambulance Service, not only in Punjab but in the entire country, has started.

Moreover, the CM in a meeting with a delegation of ADM Holding Limited, led by its Senior Advisor Umar Farooq said, “Educational institutions including schools are being digitized in line with the modern needs and the latest computer tabs will be provided to teachers in schools to improve upon the preparation and attendance of their lessons.”

The CM said, “Digitization will be completed through public private partnership and the youth, especially women, can be empowered using ICT skills, because by freelancing, they can take the path of self-employment.”

Terming the start of free Wi-Fi service in Lahore is a right step in this direction, the CM said, “This service will be gradually expanded to other cities of the province after Lahore.”

Earlier, the senior advisor ADM Holding Limited gave a briefing on the provision of internet in schools. The possibilities of mutual cooperation in education, health, housing and other sectors in Punjab were also discussed in the meeting. Both leaders agreed in principle to cooperate for the establishment of video gaming centers for international competitions. The delegation of ADM Holding Limited also offered to establish entertainment arena, boxing and football academy in Lahore.

The CM directed the Sports Minister to review prospects of cooperation with ADM Holding Limited’s delegation.

The meeting also reviewed ADM Holding Limited’s interest in partnering for the issuance of vehicle number plates and digitization of land record system in Punjab. Umar Farooq appreciated the vision of public service of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said, “The Chief Minister is carrying out valuable projects for the welfare of people in Punjab.”

Moreover, the CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved Rs1.3 million aid for the treatment of renowned visual artist, author and art educationist Prof. SM Mansoor, who is undergoing treatment at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for a liver disease. She said, “The Punjab government will provide Rs450,000 annually for the treatment of Prof. Mansoor for three years who will also be able to get free treatment from PKLI.”

