$22m invested in beverage sector by Coca-Cola

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola has invested $22 million in the beverage sector, specifically in technology upgrade, capacity enhancement of its export potential, and employment for over half a million local professionals along its chain.

This new investment is in addition to the $1 billion invested in the country by the Coca-Cola System since 2008.

To discuss future investments in Special Economic Zones, Iain McLaughlin, President Global Commercial Product Supply, The Coca-Cola Company, met with Secretary Punjab Board of Investment, Ehsan Bhutta.

