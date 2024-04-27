AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
$22m invested in beverage sector by Coca-Cola

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola has invested $22 million in the beverage sector, specifically in technology upgrade, capacity enhancement of its export potential, and employment for over half a million local professionals along its chain.

This new investment is in addition to the $1 billion invested in the country by the Coca-Cola System since 2008.

To discuss future investments in Special Economic Zones, Iain McLaughlin, President Global Commercial Product Supply, The Coca-Cola Company, met with Secretary Punjab Board of Investment, Ehsan Bhutta.

