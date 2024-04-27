Ahsan Zafar assumes office of President & CEO of Engro Corp

KARACHI: Ahsan Zafar Syed has assumed the office of President & CEO Engro Corporation, after the completion of Ghias Khan’s seven-year tenure at the Group.

He began his journey with Engro in 1991 as a young engineer, accumulating three decades of experience in operations, project management, and strategic leadership across the petrochemical, energy, and food & agriculture sectors.

Before his appointment as President and CEO of Engro Corporation, Ahsan led Engro’s flagship fertilizer business. Under his leadership, Engro Fertilizers became the most valuable fertilizer company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

During his tenure as CEO of the Energy vertical, Ahsan played a pivotal role in realizing Pakistan’s Thar dream by unearthing indigenous coal and operationalizing a 660MW power plant at mine mouth.

On assuming office Ahsan Zafar Syed said, “I am deeply humbled to assume the role of President & CEO of Engro Corporation.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Board for their confidence in me and appreciate the contributions of my predecessor Ghias Khan.

I am excited to lead the organization that is committed to addressing pressing issues of our time, recognizing their dynamic and ever-evolving nature.

In this journey, we will adhere to our core values, contribute positively to the communities we operate in, and cultivate trust-based relationships with our employees, shareholders, and wider society.”

