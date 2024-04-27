World Intellectual Property Day: Message from Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqi, Federal Secretary of Commerce

As we celebrate World IP Day under the theme "IP and the SDGs: Building our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity," I am honoured to emphasize the profound impact of Intellectual Property (IP) on sustainable development.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are fundamental to fostering a culture of innovation and creativity that drives progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). IP incentivizes inventors, creators and entrepreneurs to develop new solutions that address societal challenges and contribute to economicgrowth.

In Pakistan, we recognize the crucial role of IP in our national development agenda. Through robust IP policies and frameworks, we aim to create an enabling environment that promotes innovation, supports technological advancement and encourages investment in Research and Development.

This World IP Day, we celebrate the creativity of our innovators and creators who are employing the power of IP to build a better future for all. From renewable energy technologies to healthcare innovations, IP is at the heart of transformative solutions that can positively impact our society and environment.

As Secretary of Commerce, I emphasize the importance of nurturing a strong IP ecosystem that protects the rights of innovators while promoting fair competition and collaboration. By strengthening IP enforcement mechanisms and enhancing public awareness about IP rights, we empower our entrepreneurs to thrive in a global marketplace.

It is crucial that we continue to prioritize IP as a strategic driver of economic growth and sustainable development. By integrating IP considerations into our policies and practices, we can unlock the potential of innovation to address pressing challenges such as poverty alleviation, health care accessibility and environmental sustainability.

I call upon all stakeholders to join hands in advancing our IP agenda. Let us collaborate to build a knowledge-based economy where creativity flourishes and

IP serves as a catalyst for inclusive development.

On this special day, I extend my appreciation to all those who contribute to the advancement of IPRs in Pakistan. Together, let us harness the transformative power of innovation and creativity to build a common future that is sustainable,

equitableand prosperous for generations to come.

I wish you all a meaningful and inspiring World IP Day celebration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024