Q1: Engro posts Rs104.3bn revenue

KARACHI: Engro Corporation’s revenue from continued operations grew by 45 percent to Rs 104.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to Rs 72.1 billion in the same period in 2023.

Consolidated profit after tax of the first quarter stood at Rs 10.4 billion (EPS 10.66) against Rs 8.8 billion in 2023. Higher profitability on account of higher fertilizer sales, improved margins, efficient plant operations, higher earnings from dollar-denominated businesses, and efficiencies derived through cost optimization.

Alongside the results, the company announced first interim cash dividend of Rs 11 per share.

