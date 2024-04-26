AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Sugar export not allowed as yet, says minister

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that keeping in view the domestic requirements the government has yet not allowed the export of sugar and in future any step in this connection will be taken in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders considering the local situation.

He said this while talking to media persons after attending the concluding session of a four-day international training workshop titled, “Value Addition of Gemstone Products for Compliance with International Standards” organised by the National Productivity Organization (NPO) and Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan.

Responding to a question regarding high fertiliser prices, the minister said that the government in consultation with provincial governments will soon take necessary steps to enforce the prescribed fertiliser prices. He said that nobody would be allowed to exploit the farmers, adding that the government would ensure the wheat procurement in support price. He admitted that recently sugar prices have gone up by Rs2-3 per kg.

Earlier, speaking at the workshop, the minister said that the government was committed to bolstering the gems and jewellery sector, which was crucial for the country's economic growth.

The minister said that value addition is essential in precious stone products according to global standards, saying that the government was making efforts to uplift the gems and jewellery industry.The minister said all possible steps are being taken to enable gems and jewellery sector growth by enhancing value addition in the sector to boost productivity and exports.

Rana Tanveer said that the government is committed to supporting this sector and believes that initiatives and platforms which connect such international practices can drive further development of the sector. He expressed that gems and jewellery are indispensable for the country’s economic growth.

The future potential collaborations among APO member countries to strengthen this sector, particularly by establishing gems testing, grading, certification and standardization facilities through international collaborations in Pakistan, with the active support/partnership of Gems and Jewelry Institute of Technology, Bangkok (GIT) and APO and resultantly, achieving our export target of US $2 billion, he added.

The government is closely monitoring key areas, devising policies and planning interventions to ensure the boost in the gems and jewellery sector, he added.

The minister said that he looks forward to enhancing the productivity of the sector based on mutual learning and showing the rest of the world how APO member countries can work together for innovation and development of the gems andjewellery sector. He lauded the efforts of the organisers for hosting a successful event which got the attention of APO member countries.

NPOChief Executive Officer Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry also addressed the event, which was attended by delegates from APO member countries, local entrepreneurs, and experts from the gems and jewellery sector.

The delegates from APO member States who attended the training included Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Fiji, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, The Republic of Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

