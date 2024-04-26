AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Gohar Ejaz Scholarships Fund: number of scholarships increased

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: The number of merit-based scholarships, financed by “Gohar Ejaz Scholarships Fund” has been increased from 20 to 100 to give world-class education to deserving students.

This was announced by former caretaker federal minister for Interior and Commerce Gohar Ejaz who was flanked by Sultan Gohar during the scholarships distribution ceremony.

Addressing on this occasion, Ejaz stated that the Fund was started to help students maximise their potential.

“There is a lot of potential in Pakistan, and education has the power to change our future. I have no doubt that you and the future generations will work to change the lives of the people in this country. I will always be there for you, and you will always have my support,” he said.

He further said that education is for every one and there is no discrimination of rich and poor and it linked with the future of the country.

The National Outreach Programme has proved as a useful facilitator for students to gain merit-based scholarships in the top two universities of Pakistan: Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC). Every year, 20 deserving students are given the opportunity to gain a world-class education which is a fully funded programme, inclusive of tuition, lodging, and other facilities. Ejaz took part in an interactive session with students who have directly benefitted from his generosity. The scholarship recipients appreciated his passion for creating opportunities in education and making them attainable for students. Students termed the announcement of increase in the number of scholarships a testimony of pro-education policy of Gohar Ejaz.

One student noted, “This scholarship changed my life as it was a 360 degree turn for me. If I look at who I was before coming to LUMS, and I look at who I am now, there is a huge difference. It has changed the way I think, and I want to thank you for that.”

