AIRLINK 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.12%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.92%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.76%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.03%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 117.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.54%)
HUBC 134.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.35%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.77%)
OGDC 136.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.96%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.42%)
SNGP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.21%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
TRG 72.64 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.69%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.8%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,508 Increased By 14.8 (0.2%)
BR30 24,701 Increased By 143 (0.58%)
KSE100 72,042 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,764 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Ambani’s JioCinema cuts subscription prices as India’s streaming war heats up

Reuters Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 02:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JioCinema, the streaming platform run by India’s Reliance Industries, on Thursday cut prices of its premium offering to as low as 29 rupees ($0.3480) a month, heating up competition for Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Reliance runs multiple TV channels and JioCinema streaming app through its media unit Viacom18 and has a sizeable hold over India’s $28-billion media and entertainment market.

An advertisement-free version would start at an introductory price of 29 rupees per month for streaming on a single device and go up to 89 rupees for a “Family” plan to stream on four simultaneous devices, JioCinema said in a statement.

Indian billionaire Ambani’s JioCinema unveils pricing in fight with Netflix, Disney

The platform previously priced its premium offering at 99 rupees ($1.19) a month, or 999 rupees a year, for streaming on up to four devices simultaneously. The plan was not ad-free.

Existing JioCinema premium members will get all the additional benefits of the “Family” plan at no extra cost, it said.

JioCinema has become popular for showing the IPL cricket tournament for free. The new pricing, it said, is only for premium content, while the matches and many other shows would continue to stream for free.

Mukesh Ambani, who runs India’s top conglomerate Reliance Industries, has a reputation of disrupting rivals in the price-sensitive Indian market with cheap offers.

Reliance, Disney to merge India media assets to create $8.5bn powerhouse

Lower prices would place JioCinema in a stronger footing to compete with Netflix and Amazon after an agreement with Disney to merge India TV and streaming assets, and content deals with the likes of Warner Bros Discovery and NBCUniversal.

JioCinema hosts popular titles such as ‘Succession’ and shows featuring the character Harry Potter, alongside a variety of offerings targeting kids including popular Japanese anime series, Pokemon.

Netflix Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Disney Walt Disney JioCinema

Comments

200 characters

Ambani’s JioCinema cuts subscription prices as India’s streaming war heats up

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories