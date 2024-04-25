Forced layoffs, gas supply cut: PSM employees to hold protest today

KARACHI: Employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) have announced a protest along with their families on Thursday (April 25) on the National Highway against forced layoffs from the mill and disconnection of gas to Steel Town.

Chairman Pakistan Steel People’s Workers Union Shamshad Qureshi has said that the previous governments were involved in the destruction of the country’s largest steel producing plant.

He said that gas supply to Steel Town, a residential colony of the steel mills, has disconnected due to negligence of the management. “After the disconnection of gas, the management is also planning to increase the water and electricity tariff and house rents by 200 percent, therefore we have chosen a legal way to get our rights and our protest will be peaceful,” he added.

He said that the management of PSM has tried to divide the retired and serving employees, but the workers have rejected this conspiracy and decided to protest against the disconnection of gas supply to the steel town. Pakistan Steel Mill is a national industrial enterprise, closed under a conspiracy, still has enough potential to be revived.

He demanded that the gas in Steel Town be restored immediately and ECM members be immediately sacked and held accountable for the corruption committed by them. In addition, utility bills should be issued as per SSGC traffic.

