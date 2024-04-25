AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
PPP urges opposition parties to engage in dialogue

Naveed Butt Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi urged the opposition parties to engage in dialogue to navigate the country through its challenges including economic crisis.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday along with Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Sibtal Bukhari, Kundi emphasized that opposition parties must refrain from engaging in the politics of blame and instead focus on improving the lives of the people.

Kundi remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has divergent views on the by-elections, given that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has accepted the poll outcomes, while the opposition leader has rejected them.

About the recent visit of Iranian president, the PPP leaders said that Pakistan has always spoken about Palestine and Kashmir and during his visit Pakistan has also always raised his voice for Kashmir and Palestine issues. He said that Pakistan and Iran has signed various memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the visit of the Iranian president.

