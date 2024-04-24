Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi

KARACHI: The mobile phone services have been partially suspended in Karachi as part of stringent security protocols for the visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the city.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced in a statement that, as per the Ministry of Interior’s directives, cellular services will be unavailable on a few designated routes in Karachi from 3 pm on April 23 to 8 am on April 24.

The mobile phone services have been suspended on specific routes to ensure foolproof security for President Raisi. “This decision is being taken to ensure the security of the dignitary’s visit to Karachi,” said the PTA.

Major thoroughfares of Karachi have been closed for traffic as part of security measures taken ahead of the arrival of Iranian President. The metropolis’ traffic police shared an alternate traffic plan for commuters.