Accused who cuts off wife’s nose & ears arrested

Safdar Rasheed Published 24 Apr, 2024 03:50am

LAHORE: Kasur Police has arrested the brutal accused who cut off the nose and ears of his wife along with his accomplice in phoolnagar.

DPO Kasur Tariq Aziz told that the police immediately registered a case as soon as the police got the information about a woman’s nose and ear were cut off by husband in phoolnagar area of the Kasur.

The victim woman was immediately shifted to the hospital while the police team took immediate action and arrested two accused including the main accused husband Latif, while raids are continued for the arrest of third female accused.

DPO Kasur said that on the instructions of IG Punjab, DSP Patoki visited the victim’s house, inquired about her health and assured that justice would be provided to her on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police has accelerated the crackdown to eradicate the scourge of drugs and under the supervision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar intelligence-based targeted operations have been accelerated across the province in the ongoing Drug Free Punjab campaign.

IG Punjab said that during the special campaign, more than 16,000 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province, 7929 cases were registered against drug dealers in 57 days and 8412 accused were arrested, 5374 kg of charas, more than 27kg of Ice, 216kg of opium, 97kg of heroin, 105910 litres of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Punjab Police said that in the last 24 hours, 229 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers across the province, including Lahore, 90 accused involved in drug trade were arrested while 87 cases were registered against them. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that 44kg of charas, 360 grams of Ice and 862 litres of alcohol were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs to speed up anti-narcotics operations. He stressed that the special teams should bring all the suspects involved in the supply chain, including drug smugglers, dealers, under the law. He directed that those who deliver drug poison in educational institutions should be made an example.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

