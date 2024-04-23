Army chief meets Raisi

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) met His Excellency Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The discussion primarily focused on matters of mutual interest, notably regional peace, stability, and border security.

Both sides concurred on the necessity to bolster bilateral cooperation while jointly striving for regional stability and economic prosperity.

COAS described the Pak-Iran border as "the border of peace and friendship," emphasizing the need for improved coordination along the border to prevent terrorists from jeopardizing the longstanding brotherly relations between the two neighbouring countries.

President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized that by fostering cooperation between the two Armed Forces, Pakistan and Iran can attain peace and stability for both nations and the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024