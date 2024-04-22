Brecorder Logo
Rybakina delighted by consistency after Stuttgart win

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2024 10:54am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number four Elena Rybakina said she was pleased with the consistency she has shown in recent months after picking up her third title of the season in the Stuttgart Open.

Wimbledon 2022 champion Rybakina had little trouble in seeing off Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-2 to win the WTA 500 tournament on Sunday, adding to her titles at the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open.

The Kazakh has also reached the final in Doha and Miami this year.

“I’m really happy with all the matches I played here throughout the week, especially in the final. Was very solid from me,” Rybakina told reporters on Sunday.

“I think just the consistency, of course, and how I’m managing to play all these tournaments till the end, because it’s really tough with the schedule which we have, with all the jet lags and changes of the surface.

Rybakina ends Swiatek’s 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

“It’s been a lot of matches, and I’m happy that for now I’m managing to fight through all these tough matches and be able to be in the finals.”

Asked if her run of good results had given her belief in her ability to win next month’s French Open, Rybakina said: “I always believe in myself, of course, but it not only depends on me. There is a lot of great players, tough opponents.

“But I know if I feel fresh, if I’m physically ready, healthy, I’m playing my game, of course I have all the chances to win Grand Slam on any surface.”

Rybakina is next in action in this week’s Madrid Open.

